Chelsea Green Suffers Injury, Loses AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship

PatriHOTS across America may want to lower their flags to half staff as Chelsea Green has suffered an injury.

Green and Ethan Page were scheduled to defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships on the February 7 edition of AAA on FOX, but when Page arrived at the venue, he received some unfortunate news.

Chelsea facetimed her partner and showed off that her right foot was in a walking boot. La Hiedra would then step into frame and offered to team with Page against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.

Tenemos NUEVOS CAMPEONES DE PAREJAS MIXTAS AAA: LOLA VICE Y MR. IGUANA 🦎#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/QayUnOG4Eg — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

Commentator Corey Graves later said that Green suffered her injury Friday night on SmackDown when she competed against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend in a Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

What was already a bad night for Chelsea, turned into a worse one when Page and La Hiedra lost the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, thanks to a little assist from La Yesca.

Page became a little too preoccupied the the iguana puppet and ended up getting inadvertently knocked off the ring apron by his tag team partner. La Hiedra then turned around into a spinning back kick from Lola Vice and the titles changed hands.

The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026

Green took to social media during the episode Saturday night to show off her badly bruised ankle, which unfortunately proves that her injury is legitimate.

No other information regarding Chelsea's injury is available, including how severe she's hurt or a potential recovery timeline. We wish nothing but the best for the first and fourth ever WWE Women's United States Champion, and we'll provide an update on her condition just as soon as one becomes available.

Lucha Libre AAA on Fox 2/7/26 Results:

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana defeated La Hiedra and Ethan Page to capture the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Original El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and Octagón Jr. to advance to Rey de Reyes tournament final, after attacking El Grande Americano backstage and handcuffing him.

Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship has been made official for Rey de Reyes show on March 14th. Vikingo also wants Dom to put his hair on the line.

