Pat McAfee Blasts 'Bum A** Suits' After Historic WWE And ESPN Deal
What does Pat McAfee really think of the huge deal between WWE and ESPN?
A historic partnership between the two entities was announced on Wednesday, as the two will come together for a five-year media rights agreement that includes ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service - which launches on August 21 - becoming the new home for WWE PLE’s starting in 2026.
CNBC reports that ESPN will play an average $325 million per year for the rights.
There has been lots of social media reaction to the announcement, and one in particular has WWE fans talking.
Pat McAfee weighs in on WWE-ESPN deal
McAfee, who is taking a break from his role as Raw commentator on Netflix after reaching burnout with his travel schedule back in June, weighed in on the landmark deal, but he made sure to throw a jab at ESPN’s “mid level, powerless, bum ass suits” and “dinosaurs” in doing so.
“Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done,” McAfee wrote.
“Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future.”
Last year, McAfee didn't hold back his thoughts on ESPN executive Norby Williamson - who has since left the company - in stating that the latter was “attempting to sabotage” his show.
When Will Pat McAfee Return To WWE?
McAfee has yet to reveal a timeframe for when he could return to WWE commentary.
However, his role as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay may play a significant role. College football season kicks off in several weeks, with the first installment of College GameDay on August 30.
McAfee was off commentary during college football season a year ago due to those commitments. He returned for the Raw on Netflix debut on January 6, and even wrestled a match against Gunther at the WWE Backlash PLE back in May.
Both Corey Graves and Wade Barrett have subbed in for McAfee during his absence, with Graves recently balancing both Raw and NXT duties.
McAfee initially signed a multi-year contract with WWE in 2019.
