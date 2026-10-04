New Match Among October 5 WWE Raw Announcements

It is officially Money in the Bank week, and the card for Saturday's Premium Live Event could be solidified tomorrow night on WWE Raw in St. Louis, Missouri.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released his weekly mini-preview on social media late Sunday morning, and made a number of official announcements.

We already knew that Roman Reigns would be making his return to the flagship show tomorrow night inside the Enterprise Center. Pearce says that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will address both his Money in the Bank challenger, LA Knight, and the recent actions of The 946. Jaida Parker joined the group in dramatic fashion last Monday night when she hit Jacob Fatu with a car.

The OTC will most assuredly have a lot to get off his chest, but whether the Megastar and/or The 946 will allow him the opportunity to speak his mind without interruption remains to be seen.

A No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship will also be determined when long-time rivals Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan battle for the right to go to New Orleans this Saturday, and the rest of the Judgment Day ladies will be in action as well.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will team up to face Lola Vice and Sol Ruca, while Ethan Page will get the opportunity to back up his backstage trash talk from a week ago. He'll go one-on-one with AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

Lastly, one new match was added to the card. Ahead of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend, Penta and Je'Von Evans will partner up to take on WWE World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory in a non-title match.

Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio are also being advertised for tomorrow night's show in St. Louis. We'll have more information Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) when our WWE Raw preview drops here on The Takedown on SI.

Current Monday Night Raw card for October 5, 2026:

Roman Reigns | Netflix

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to address LA Knight and the recent actions of The 946

Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

Penta & Je'Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page