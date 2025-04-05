New Match Reportedly Added To Monday's WWE Raw
WWE is reportedly making an addition to the Raw card on April 7.
The show will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with two matches already announced for the show.
Lyra Valkyria is set to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, and El Grande Americano - who is most certainly not Chad Gable - will be in action.
According to PWInsider, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio has also been added to the Raw lineup.
WWE has yet to officially announce the match.
Both Penta and Dominik have been in the mix for the Intercontinental Championship in recent months. Dominik and fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor defeated Penta and current champion Bron Breakker on the most recent edition of Raw.
Breakker scored a DQ win over Dominik on February 24, defeated Balor to retain the title on March 17, and defeated Penta by DQ on March 24.
A four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship has been rumored for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
This will mark the first singles match between Penta and Dominik since Penta joined WWE back in January.
Also advertised for Monday's Raw is an appearance from Seth Rollins, who could have plenty to say after CM Punk revealed his favor from Paul Heyman on this week's SmackDown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Backstage Heat On Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton After SmackDown Segment Goes Off Script [Exclusive]
Becky Lynch Public Appearance Announced Amid WWE Hiatus
Jade Cargill And Naomi Will Make History With Confirmed Match At WWE WrestleMania 41
Kevin Owens Provides New Details On Neck Injury That's Keeping Him Out Of WrestleMania 41