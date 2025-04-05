Becky Lynch Public Appearance Announced Amid WWE Hiatus
Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled a match since last May and while fans continue to wait for The Man to come back around to WWE, they'll have a chance to see her on a different kind of stage.
"The Ultimate Improv Show" is advertising Lynch as the "Guest Monologist" for their April 11th show. Also featured at the show will be Dan Black, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Lisa Gilroy and more. The location is Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California.
Fans can buy tickets to attend the show of course, but there will also be online viewing as advertised in the post below.
Lynch has been keeping busy outside of wrestling during her absence from the ring. She filmed a part for the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 film, which will be released on Netflix later this year.
Her wrestling future remains a bit of a mystery. She was heavily rumored for this year's Royal Rumble match, but obviously that didn't end up happening. She has reportedly agreed to a new WWE contract after becoming a free agent last year.
The Man's last match was a loss inside of a steel cage to Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024 edition of WWE Raw. She became a free agent four days later on June 1.
