Jade Cargill And Naomi Will Make History With Confirmed Match At WWE WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill and Naomi are about to make history.
After a series of physical altercations on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis made it official. Cargill and Naomi will go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas.
A non-title singles match on the Grandest Stage of Them All is a rarity for the WWE Women's Division. Even in today's wrestling landscape.
The last time two women competed at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' without a Women's Championship on the line was nearly 20 years ago. Candice Michelle and Torrie Wilson faced each other in a Playboy Pillow Fight at WrestleMania 22. An outdated gimmick match that lasted all of four minutes.
Prior to that night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Terri Runnels and The Kat competed in a two-minute Catfight at WrestleMania 2000 in Anaheim, California.
Cargill and Naomi have been locked in a heated rivalry ever since it was revealed that it was Naomi who shoved Jade onto a car windshield several months ago ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.
The attack left Jade unable to compete for several months, until she made her surprise return at Elimination Chamber and brutally assaulted Naomi. Her actions confirmed the suspicions of many that either her or tag team partner Bianca Belair were behind the ambush on Cargill.
With Naomi taken out of the match before it began, Belair would go on to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She's currently scheduled to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.
