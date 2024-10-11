Wrestling On FanNation

New Rumor Suggests The Rock is OUT Of WrestleMania 41

Another rumor indicated The Rock may not be involved at all.

Adam Barnard

The Rock
The Rock / wwe.com

Rumors continue to swirl regarding The Rock and his status for WrestleMania 41. As we reported yesterday, WrestleVotes and Bill Apter reported that The Rock would be involved in a triple threat match with current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

A new rumor report is suggesting The Rock may not be involved at all.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has stated that The Rock has given notice that he will not be at WrestleMania 41. Meltzer’s sources stated that The Rock is “not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.”

The Rock addressed speculation about WrestleMania 41 during an appearance on ESPN in June.

"We're on the one-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style."

At press time, neither Apter or Meltzer’s reporting has been confirmed by WWE or its affiliates, nor have the reports been addressed by The Rock itself.

The Rock wrestled in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The win set up a “Bloodline Rules” match for the main event of Night 2, which saw Cody Rhodes pinning Roman Reigns and ending the historic 1,316 day reign.

Recommended

WWE SmackDown Preview [10/11/24]: Start Time, Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel

The Rock Tops The List Of The Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's TKO Stake Is Skyrocketing

Published
Adam Barnard
ADAM BARNARD

Adam Barnard is a writer and photographer from West Chester, PA. He co-hosts "Mind of the Meanie" with ECW Original The Blue Meanie every Monday, and "Foundation Radio" every Tuesday. You can follow him on X and Instagram at @ThisisGoober. Go Birds

Home/WWE