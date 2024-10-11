New Rumor Suggests The Rock is OUT Of WrestleMania 41
Rumors continue to swirl regarding The Rock and his status for WrestleMania 41. As we reported yesterday, WrestleVotes and Bill Apter reported that The Rock would be involved in a triple threat match with current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.
A new rumor report is suggesting The Rock may not be involved at all.
In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has stated that The Rock has given notice that he will not be at WrestleMania 41. Meltzer’s sources stated that The Rock is “not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.”
The Rock addressed speculation about WrestleMania 41 during an appearance on ESPN in June.
"We're on the one-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style."
At press time, neither Apter or Meltzer’s reporting has been confirmed by WWE or its affiliates, nor have the reports been addressed by The Rock itself.
The Rock wrestled in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The win set up a “Bloodline Rules” match for the main event of Night 2, which saw Cody Rhodes pinning Roman Reigns and ending the historic 1,316 day reign.
