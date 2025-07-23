New Trademark Filing Indicates WWE Might Revive Major WCW PPV
Is WWE planning on bringing back a major WCW PPV event in the near future? Possibly.
The company filed and application to trademark "Superbrawl" with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on July 22. The filing was made under the Education and Entertainment Services umbrella.
Superbrawl was a staple PPV event in WCW from 1991 to 2001. In the main event of the first ever Superbrawl, Ric Flair successfully won the WCW and NWA Championships by defeating Tatsumi Fujinami.
MORE: Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff's New Wrestling Promotion Secures Streaming Deal
The final Superbrawl featured Scott Steiner vs. Kevin Nash in a two out of three falls, loser leaves WCW match. Nash lost and was forced to leave the company. That event in 2001, dubbed Superbrawl Revenge, was the second to last WCW PPV in history.
Other notable WCW Superbrawl moments include Randy Savage joining the NWO at the event in 1997, Sting wrestling Lex Luger at Superbrawl 2, Rey Mysterio being forced to take off his mask at the event in 1999, and Sting vs. Hulk Hogan for the vacant world championship in 1998.
WWE has not made reference to WCW Superbrawl on the air and at this time has not officially announced the return of the event in any capacity.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (7/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Reportedly Eyeing Former AEW Star For Referee Audition
Drew McIntyre Blasts Travis Scott For WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
The Wrestling World Pays Tribute Following Ozzy Osbourne's Death