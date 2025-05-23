New WrestleMania Report Indicates The WWE Event May Take Place In Las Vegas Regularly
WrestleMania could be taking place in Las Vegas regularly according to a new report from Dave Meltzer and the Wresting Observer.
Yesterday, reports surfaced regarding WWE canceling WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans next year. The company announced the Big Easy as the location of their biggest show of the year with loud fanfare including The Rock making an appearance on Smackdown to deliver the news. However, the latest news is that instead of WrestleMania, New Orleans will host Money in the Bank instead.
The city is reportedly set to host WrestleMania in the near future.
With WrestleMania 42 without a home due to the cancellation, reports indicated that the show could be returning to the 2025 location of Las Vegas. This year, WWE broke revenue records with WrestleMania 41, which took place inside Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.
Now, it appears that WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas for not only next year's event, but future WrestleMania shows as well. Meltzer's new report says that WrestleMania will not emanate from the city every year, but will return regularly.
Why? Meltzer says that Vegas wants to have a major sports event each year. Major sports events include the NFL Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, the CFP Playoff, and WrestleMania. Meltzer reports that the goal would be to run WrestleMania whenever the city can't get the three other events.
While TKO Group did release a joint statement with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on the cancelation of the event in New Orleans, they did not confirm or comment on the location being moved to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.
