Tay Melo Teases AEW Return At Double Or Nothing
Tay Melo says that she has been asked to get ready for an event and that could mean her return to AEW at Double or Nothing over the weekend.
In a new interview with Globo, Melo talked about returning to AEW after being away from the company for two years. She also opened up on what it was like to reveal to the world that she was pregnant on television at the Double or Nothing PPV event in 2023.
"That day will be the “Double or Nothing” event again," Melo said regarding being asked to get ready and prepared for an upcoming event. "It was the event where I announced Luna, and it will have been two years since that moment. Since it’s a new company, I’m the first fighter to have a baby. It would be a very special date. I’m looking forward to it.
No official announcement or surprise appearance has been alluded to at this point in time, but with one episode of AEW Dynamite left to go, anything can happen.
Melo last appeared for the company at Double or Nothing in 2023 and said that participating in that show the way she did by revealing her pregnancy was the first time she ever broke character on screen.
I was very nervous because at the time, Sammy Guevara (her husband) and I were the company's villains. The crowd was used to booing and making fun of us. So it was a moment when I was very fragile and exposed. We didn't know how the fans would react, it was live. When we announced it on a poster before Sammy's fight, the fans went crazy, the commentators were also surprised. I went from villain to darling.- Tay Melo
AEW Double or Nothing airs live on PPV this weekend and will feature the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournaments. In the men's final, Adam Page squares off against Will Ospreay. On the women's side, Mercedes Mone challenges Jaime Hayter. The winner of each match will get a world championship match at All In.
