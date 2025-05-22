REPORT: New Orleans No Longer Hosting WWE WrestleMania 42
In a major development, WrestleMania 42 will no longer be held in New Orleans next April. That according to a statement from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation that was provided to Wrestlenomics.
The Rock returned to WWE this past February and officially announced that the Caesars Superdome would host next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but the event is apparently being rescheduled to a new date in the future.
Instead of hosting WrestleMania in 2026, the city's sports commission noted that New Orleans will now host next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership,” Thursday's statement to Wrestlenomics read, “Which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”
It is currently unknown why WrestleMania 42 is being moved out of New Orleans or which city will now host the annual two night event, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 11 & Sunday, April 12.
We will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
WWE LFG Winner Tyra Mae Steele On The Undertaker: 'That Man's Like A Dad' (Exclusive)
Big Tag Team Match For John Cena Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Money In The Bank
Backstage Belief That Zoey Stark Will Miss Significant Time After WWE Raw Injury