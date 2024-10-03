WWE 2K24 Free For Playstation Subscribers In October
WWE Games announced Monday that WWE 2K24 will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for all October.
The official account made the announcement on Twitter, writing:
📣 @PlayStation Plus subscribers, YOUR TIME IS NOW!
Grab #WWE2K24 now part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October.
CM Punk also cut a promo for the game.
Hey everybody it's CM Punk here I got some great news. You can play WWE 2K24 on PS Plus for free right now.
MORE: The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers
It's important to note only the base game is free. You will still need to purchase downloadable content.
WWE 2K24 is the latest installment of the popular franchise that includes an updated roster, more customizations, revamped physics and more. WWE 2K25 is expected to release around March 2025.