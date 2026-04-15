New York Mets Fans Celebrate WWE Star Danhausen Lifting the Team's Curse

The 2026 Major League Baseball season has not gone the way many New York Mets fans anticipated it to, but the team may have a new savior: WWE star Danhausen.

New York entered the 2026 campaign with a retooled lineup following the departures of franchise all-time home run leader Pete Alonso, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and star closer Edwin Diaz, aiming to recapture the magic of their National League Championship Series run in 2024.

Unfortunately for the Mets, they sit in last place in the National League East 18 games into the season, losers of seven in a row.

On Tuesday night, former WWE creative mind and current business partner to The Rock, Brian Gewirtz, voiced his frustration about his favorite team's failures. In doing so, he begged Danhausen to step in and help in exchange for a favor.

If @DanhausenAD can uncurse the Mets, I will do everything in my power to get his face on the side of a truck. https://t.co/GtczDZzFqV — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) April 15, 2026

"If Danhausen can uncurse the Mets, I will do everything in my power to get his face on the side of a truck," Gewirtz begged on X.

It appears he could be getting his wish after all.

Danhausen "uncurses" the Mets

The WWE star, who is seemingly set for a confrontation with The Miz and Kit Wilson at WrestleMania this weekend, responded on Wednesday morning.

Dealhausen. Now where is Danhausens face on the truck? — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 15, 2026

"Dealhausen," he said. "Now where is Danhausens face on the truck?" This, of course, is a request that falls in line with a list of his demands that he has presented to WWE management since his arrival.

Mets fans have been clinging to the hope of outsiders over the course of the past two seasons. Their run to the 2024 NLCS was highlighted by McDonald's character Grimace, who threw out the first pitch of their game on June 12, 2024. The team had been struggling to that point, but after gaining help from the purple mascot, went 61-36 to finish the season, nearly reaching the World Series.

Now, they're hoping for similar success after the opening stretch curse has been seemingly lifted.

WWE Superstar Danhausen has officially uncursed the Mets



(h/t @bfg728) pic.twitter.com/y4XgYeaxBd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 15, 2026

"If the Mets are truly uncursed now I’ll paint your face on all the trucks myself," X user Dave Morelli said. User @NflGbp echoed the sentiments, proclaiming Danhausen to be the "new grimacehausen."

The Mets will aim to snap the skid on Wednesday night as they wrap a three-game set with the defending two-time World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Danhausen, meanwhile, will have the expectations of the entire Mets fanbase resting on his very nice and very evil shoulders.