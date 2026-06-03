Padres vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3
In this story:
Both the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are desperately trying to catch the leaders in their respective divisions.
The Padres are six games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Phillies are 9.5 games back from the Atlanta Braves.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.
Padres vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-120)
- Phillies -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Padres +180
- Phillies -220
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-115)
- UNDER 7.5 (-105)
Padres vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Walker Buehler, RHP (3-3, 4.88 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (6-2, 1.47 ERA)
Padres vs. Phillies How to Watch
White Sox vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 3
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Padres record: 32-27
- Phillies record: 31-29
Padres vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+118) via Caesars
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on Cristopher Sanchez to go OVER 7.5 strikeouts at +118:
The San Diego Padres have developed a serious strikeout problem. Over the past 30 days, the Padres have a strikeout rate of 25%, which is 0.6% higher than any other team in the same stretch of games. Now, they have to face one of the NL Cy Young favorites in Cristopher Sanchez, who has been striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings pitched this season.
Padres vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Padres and the Phillies have gone cold offensively of late. Over the past 30 days, the Phillies are 24th in the Majors in wRC+, while the Padres are dead last. Not only do we have two offenses that are running cold, but Sanchez and his 1.47 ERA are set to get the start for the Phillies.
Walker Buehler and his 4.88 ERA don't make you think the Phillies will be kept scoreless, but if Buehler can survive his start, the Padres will eventually turn to their elite bullpen. The Padres rank third in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.07.
Give me the UNDER in this National League showdown.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105) via Caesars
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets