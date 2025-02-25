New York Mets To Offer Jey Uso Bobbleheads This Season
Will baseball fans "yeet" during major league games this season? Mets fans might.
The New York Mets organization announced on Monday that the team would be giving away Jey Uso-themed bobbleheads during the team's WWE Night on July 21 against the Angels.
Jey Uso is scheduled to wrestle Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 this year in Las Vegas. Tickets for the game are available now.
Uso shocked the world and eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match. After a couple weeks of debate and lots of verbal abuse from Gunther, Jey decided that Gunther would be his championship opponent at the biggest show of the year.
Jey doesn't have a great record against Gunther up to this point in his career. Most recently, he lost to Gunther with the WWE World Championship on the line at a WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in January.
For the last two weeks on Raw, Gunther and Jey have gotten into a brawl in the arena. This week on Raw, Gunther is scheduled to address Jey on the show. Neither competitor have a match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PLE this weekend in Toronto.
WrestleMania 41 is on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The other announced match for the show at this time is Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
