Latest Updates On WWE Returns Of Kairi Sane & JD McDonagh
It sounds as though Kairi Sane and JD McDonagh could be back in a WWE ring sooner rather than later.
Both competitors have been out of action for quite some time due to injury. Sane hasn't wrestled since the December 2 episode of Monday Night Raw where she teamed with her Damage CTRL partner IYO SKY in a losing effort against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Sane was then scheduled to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, but was written off television due to a legitimate arm injury. Kairi was attacked backstage by Pure Fusion Collective and replaced in the tournament by IYO SKY.
McDonagh meantime, has been off of television ever since he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during a match on the January 27 episode of Raw on Netflix.
JD and Dominik Mysterio were challenging the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships when McDonagh fell back and neck first into the commentary table after performing a springboard moonsault to the outside.
Despite being severely injured, McDonagh would go on to finish the match.
The latest update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite is that WWE is hopeful that both Sane and McDonagh are close to being medically cleared and will be back on television in the near future.
Weather or not that happens prior to WrestleMania 41 is up in the air. Rifts have started to form in the Judgment Day during JD's absence. Dominik has been trying to recruit a new member despite Finn's objections, and if Liv Morgan gets her way, Dirty Dom will soon be getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship over Balor.
Sane's tag team partner Asuka has also been out of action due to injury, but IYO SKY has captured the Women's World Championship while they've been away and is currently scheduled to defend the title against Bianca Belair later this month in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (4/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Kevin Owens' WrestleMania 41 Status Reportedly In Doubt Due To Injury
Update On Sting Inducting Lex Luger Into The WWE Hall Of Fame