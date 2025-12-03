Seth Rollins Gives New Update On Shoulder Surgery Recovery

Seth Rollins may be forced to miss next year's WrestleMania due to the shoulder injury he suffered a few months back at Crown Jewel, but he still has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. His beloved Chicago Bears are right near the top of the list.

Ben Johnson's team currently sits atop the standings in the NFC, which means that path to Super Bowl LX could very well run through the Windy City when the playoffs start in January.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Rollins broke down the Bears surprising 9-3 record and expressed his excitement that he'd soon attend his first game of the season on Sunday, December 14.

Seth said that he'd be in Washington D.C. for John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, and then make the trip to Chicago to watch the Bears take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET the following afternoon.

This could be bad news for Chicago sports fans, however, as Rollins disclosed that he hasn't seen the Bears win in person in over a decade.

Before he wrapped up his conversation with Rich Eisen and the other guys in the studio, Seth was asked by producer TJ Jefferson if he's feeling okay physically after having undergone surgery in October.

Rollins says "We're on track"

Seth Rollins | WWE

"I got the brace off like last week, middle of last week. So it was nice. It’s nice to walk around like a regular person. I know there’s a lot of skepticism in your question, TJ, but you can consult my surgeon."

It was back in July when Rollins guest-hosted for Rich Eisen and continued to act as though his kayfabe knee injury ahead of SummerSlam was legitimate. He even went as far as to move around the studios on crutches the entire time he was there.

WWE is now playing into that angle on television with the mysterious man dressed in black who emerged to help Team Vision defeat Team CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames. The masked ally of Paul Heyman's bunch performed a super kick and Rollins' trademark stomp to the World Heavyweight Champion before fleeing the cage.

The following Monday night on Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce was chasing down 'rumors' that Seth Rollins was seen walking around backstage at Survivor Series without a brace on his arm. The plot now thickens, as The Visionary has, in fact, reached the stage of his recovery where he no longer needs to keep his shoulder in a sling.

"I’m feeling alright, it’s nice to be able to get around without the brace, I’ll say that, but we’re on track.”

Rollins still has several months left in his rehab process. In a separate recent interview with comedian and actor Bert Kreischer, Seth said he's hopeful that he'll be able to start training this coming February for a return to the ring some time around WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

