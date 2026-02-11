WWE Reveals When Brock Lesnar Will Appear Next

It's been a little over six months since Brock Lesnar returned from his extended WWE hiatus.

However, since his reemergence at August's SummerSlam, we've seen pretty little of him in action. The Beast has only been on programming a handful of times, though he makes quite the impact each time we see him.

As some might say, "business is about to pick up here", as WWE just confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be live in Atlanta for Netflix's Monday Night Raw in less than two weeks on February 23rd.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Beast Brock Lesnar LIVE at Raw in Atlanta ONE WEEK from Monday!



February 11, 2026

When did Brock Lesnar come back to WWE?

The 10-time WWE Champion returned at the culmination of WWE SummerSlam 2025. John Cena and Cody Rhodes were the main event, battling for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight match. Rhodes would win the bout with the combatants parting ways amicably, but after Rhodes' exit, Lesnar's music would hit. The Beast would then head to the ring and nail Cena with an F-5, a sign of future things to come.

It was then at September's WrestlePalooza 2025 that Cena would attempt to get his revenge. That attempt was in vain, as Lesnar completely dominated Cena with a devastating eight separate F-5s throughout their brief battle.

Now finished embarrassing "The Last Real Champion," Brock showed up to a Raw in November to solidify his place alongside The Vision and Drew McIntyre for the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. The team would go on to win with the aid of a mysterious masked man, later revealed to be Austin Theory.

On January 28th, Brock called into the Pat McAfee Show to declare he would compete in and win the 2026 Royal Rumble. Calling his shot as the 2026 winner didn't exactly pan out, but as entrant 22, Lesnar still made an impact with a trio of eliminations. He also seemed to make a new acquaintance in the former two-time NXT Champion, Oba Femi.

Who will Brock Lesnar wrestle at WrestleMania?

During the Rumble, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi spent quite a bit of time sizing each other up, leading many to speculate that the duo may dance sometime in the near future.

The Road to WrestleMania is full speed ahead, so if Lesnar is going to be involved in this year's show, Atlanta's Raw is clearly a great place to get the wheels in motion. We'll have to wait and see whether Oba Femi will be in Atlanta the evening of February 23rd as well.

