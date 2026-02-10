Dominik Mysterio Makes Hilarious Addition to the WWE Intercontinental Title
Based on a recent hidden addition to the WWE Intercontinental Championship, it appears Dominik Mysterio plans to hold that title for quite some time.
Dominik Mysterio recaptured the WWE Intercontinental Championship from John Cena at the Survivor Series. Unfortunately, he has been unable to defend the title since then due to an untimely injury sustained at an AAA show in December. Despite that, it's clear Dirty Dom intends to be the champion for many months to come.
On a recent reel posted by AAA on Instagram, it was revealed that Dominik Mysterio has added a "I ❤️Chicky Nuggies" sticker to the back of the belt, with the hearts in the shape of two chicken nuggets.
Blink and you might have missed it. Here's a closer look.
Dirty Dom's love of chicken nuggets and tenders has been well documented over the past few years. Mysterio would go in-depth about his love for chicken on an episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, explaining that it's not some kind of gimmick.
"No, it's not [a gimmick]. I love chicken tenders," Dominik Mysterio said. "Funny story, I actually ate chicken tenders before getting here, because I didn't know I was gonna have chicken tenders here, so I'm gonna eat those on the way home.
"One time, it was every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, for I want to say, almost a week straight. Where I was just like, you know what, I'm gonna try a bunch of different chicken tenders. And I was just going from like, different places and just trying them all out. I didn't get sick of them. I just had something else the next day, after seven days. But, yeah, I love chicken tenders."
Dominik Mysterio should be returning to action very soon
After being absent from WWE programming for almost two months, Dominik Mysterio returned last week on WWE Raw to introduce the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, to the live crowd. And according to a new report, it sounds like he'll be back in action very soon.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE expects Dirty Dom to be back in the ring in the near future. This news couldn't come at a better time for the Intercontinental Champion, as the road to WrestleMania 42 has kicked into high gear.
"WWE is hopeful that Dominik Mysterio will be back in the ring in the near future. He's been sidelined with an injury since December 20, but hasn't been able to defend the Intercontinental Title since winning it back November 29. He's still appeared on WWE and AAA programming, setting up future matches."
