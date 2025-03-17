Update On Pat McAfee's Replacement For Monday's WWE Raw
A familiar face is set to replace Pat McAfee on the commentary desk on this week's WWE Raw on Netflix.
McAfee is currently in the United States to host The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, which means WWE will need to find someone else to sub in for him on the March 17 edition of Raw in Brussels, Belgium.
That replacement? None other than Corey Graves.
According to a report from PWInsider, Graves will indeed be making his return to the Raw commentary desk for at least one night alongside his former broadcast partner Michael Cole.
This will mark the first time Graves has appeared on WWE main roster commentary since he slammed the company publicly on X after being moved from the Raw to NXT announcer team prior to the red brand's debut on Netflix back in January.
Graves expressed his frustration at being told he was "not famous enough" for the position before later deleting the post.
Raw is set to feature the first exchange between John Cena and Cody Rhodes since Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this month.
