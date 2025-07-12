Long Awaited AEW Returns Take Place During All In Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
The men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In saw a number of returns take place, with a long awaited reunion happening in Arlington, Texas.
Part way through the match, Juice Robinson's music hit to a huge ovation, as the now clean shaven, three-time IWGP United States Champion made his return to AEW after seven months on the shelf with injury.
Robinson made a beeline for Ricochet as he entered the match, only to be quickly attacked by the Gates of Agony.
However, as the Gates and Ricochet attempted to take Robinson out just as quickly as he returned, out came The Gunns to even the odds and reform The Bang Bang Gang, much to the joy of the 25,000 strong crowd inside Globe Life Field.
The reunion of the Bang Bang Gang was also extremely well received on social media.
However, despite the emotional return of Robinson and his reunion with The Gunns, the Bang Bang Gang would not earn themselves a number one contendership to the AEW Title, as MJF came away with the victory in the men's Casino Gauntlet, and now has a title shot against either Jon Moxley or Hangman Adam Page at some point in the future.
