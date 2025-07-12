AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm Has Evolved And She's Ready To Stop The Moné Train
"Timeless" Toni Storm is ready for All In Texas.
"I have evolved...you've all watched me evolve from this little happy-go-lucky thing that just turned up, very beautiful, and very attractive, of course. You've watched me take full form, and I'd like to think that the people have had such a lovely time while watching this all happen," the AEW Women's World Champion said to The Takedown on SI at the AEW All In Texas media day.
As a 4-time AEW Women's World Champion with the longest combined reign of any woman to ever hold the title, we've seen several iterations of Toni Storm since she became All Elite in 2022.
This Saturday, against Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, who is undefeated in AEW, Storm plans to show her most vicious face yet.
"Unfortunately for her, she's taken one too many risks when it comes to me and she's left a bad taste in my mouth and I don't like it. She's disrespected me....Wednesday on Dynamite, I gave her a little bit of a piece of my mind as a bit of a prelude to what she can expect tomorrow afternoon. I'll be putting a full stop to her. This is it for her. I'm going to absolutely send her to a complete mental breakdown and I'm going to have a lot of fun doing it because she has not been pleasant, she's not been nice."- "Timeless" Toni Storm
Storm versus Moné has been widely regarded as the biggest women's match in AEW history and a clash between two of the roster's most decorated stars. They will face off tomorrow at Globe Life Field at AEW's largest show in North America.
Watch our full interview with Timeless Toni Storm below.
