Amid Lengthy Absence, Keith Lee Provides Update Ahead Of AEW All In Texas
Sadly, the wait for Keith Lee's return to All Elite Wrestling is going to continue past this weekend.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been on hiatus from the company since late 2023, and a fan took to social media Saturday morning to express his son's wishes for a Keith Lee return at All In Texas.
Lee issued a classy, albeit disappointing, response to the post. The big man confirmed that he will not be present at the Texas Rangers ballpark for a surprise comeback. Which means he will once again miss out on AEW's biggest show of the year.
"Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness as I will be absent.- Keith Lee on X
However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude."
Keith Lee last wrestled on the December 23, 2023 edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Brian Cage. His match against Swerve Strickland at Worlds End a week later was called off at the last minute due to reported health concerns.
He later revealed that he required 'double surgeries', but did not give specifics. In a positive update, Lee posted last month that he's been medically fine for some time now. However, he said that a potential return to the ring is not his decision to make.
