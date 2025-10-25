NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It’s the spookiest time of year at NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
There are a few Halloween-themed matches on tap, but the headliner features a personal rivalry for the biggest prize in NXT.
Ricky Saints will defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, and the two superstars did not hold back their thoughts on one another earlier in the week.
During the contract signing on Tuesday’s edition of NXT, Trick mocked Saints for having to grind for over a decade on the independent wrestling scene, while he simply walked into NXT with the look of a Hollywood star.
Saints responded by stating that Trick would have folded like the shirt he had on if he had to grind his way to the top. Saints also maintained his stance that Trick went wrong by thinking he was bigger than the brand once he became champion.
Who will walk out with the title at NXT Halloween Havoc? Will Saints prove that he is indeed the new face of the brand after dethroning Oba Femi? Or will Trick become a three-time NXT Champion?
Meanwhile, NXT’s two women’s titles are on the line.
Tatum Paxley scored a surprising win in the No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal to earn a shot at Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship, even if Jayne thinks her opponent has no chance of winning.
Jayne and her Fatal Influence friends — Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid — tried to gain the upper hand by attacking Paxley and Izzi Dame on Tuesday, but Paxley showcased her skill by thwarting the trio.
Can Paxley earn another upset victory to shock the world and win the title at Halloween Havoc?
The NXT Women’s North American Championship is also up for grabs, but it features an unusual setup. That’s because the current champion, Sol Ruca, isn’t in the match. Ruca announced in the most recent edition of NXT that she suffered an injury during a tag team match on last week’s SmackDown and that she isn’t cleared to compete at the PLE.
However, Zaria stepped in to suggest that she defend the title for her partner in the previously scheduled match against Blake Monroe. NXT general manager Ava allowed Ruca to make the decision, and she approved.
Speaking of unusual setups, the broken universe returns when The Hardy Boyz defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against former champions DarkState in a Broken Rules Match.
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have ventured back into the Lake of Reincarnation, and it will be Broken Matt and Brother Nero trying to delete DarkState’s quest for revenge.
If that’s not enough of a Halloween treat, El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship in a Day Of The Dead Match. Anything goes in the clash between the AAA star and the self-proclaimed Greatest North American, and both men could take things to the extreme for an opportunity to exit with the championship.
Halloween Havoc also features another match with AAA stars, as Mr. Iguana and La Parks team up to face Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater in a highly anticipated tag team showdown.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc show in Prescott Valley.
How to Watch NXT Halloween Havoc:
Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (International)
NXT Halloween Havoc Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
NXT Halloween Havoc Location:
Location: Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ
NXT Halloween Havoc Card:
Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints (c) for the NXT Championship
DarkState vs. The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships
Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne (c) for the NXT Women’s Championship
Blake Monroe vs. Zaria for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parker
Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Ethan Page (c) in a Day Of The Dead Match for the NXT North American Championship
