NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog
Are you guys ready to get nuts? Let's get nuts!
NXT Halloween Havoc goes live at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m CT) from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona and it's the one night of the year where truly anything can happen.
Ricky Saints will bring his trademark fight and passion to the main event as he defends his NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Fresh off of dropping the TNA World Championship to Mike Santana, Trick is looking to climb back to the top of the mountain in NXT.
A win tonight would make Trick Williams just the second man to ever hold the NXT Championship three times, but overcoming Absolute Ricky Saints will be no small task. Just ask Oba Femi.
The NXT Women's Championship will be on the line as well, as Jacy Jayne defends against Tatum Paxley. Zaria will step into battle for the injured Sol Ruca and defend the NXT Women's North American Championship against Blake Monroe, while Ethan Page is gearing up to go through absolute Hell to retain his Men's North American Title.
Will Ego survive his Day Of The Dead Match against Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.? Will DarkState stave off ultimate deletion and best the Broken Hardy Boyz at their own game to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championships?
The Takedown on SI has all of your live NXT Halloween Havoc coverage all show long, starting at 7 p.m. ET!
NXT Halloween Havoc Live Match & Segment Results:
Check back for updates...
Still to come on NXT Halloween Havoc:
Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship
Zaria (wrestling on behalf of Sol Ruca) vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parker
Ethan Page (c) vs. Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day Of The Dead Match for the NXT North American Championship
