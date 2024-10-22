WWE Monday Night Raw Raw Results (10/21/24): Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship
Bron Breakker is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
On what was a wild, chaotic, and newsworthy episode of WWE Raw, Breakker defeated Jey Uso to win the championship in the show's main event. During the match, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline interfered to help Breakker get his win.
Most of the action throughout the match was back and forth between Breakker and Uso. Breakker eventually got the upper hand, but then The Bloodline appeared in the audience. Their appearance distracted Jey, as Solo Sikoa simply told Jey he was there to help.
That help eventually turned into a blindside attack. With Solo Sikoa down after taking a spear from Breakker on accident, Jacob Fatu obliterated Jey with a kick to the face. After, Fatu dropped Jey onto the announce table with a Samoan Drop. Breakker then tossed Jey into the ring and hit him with a Super Spear for the title win.
To this point, Jey Uso has stayed out of the brewing war between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso and the new Bloodline faction led by Solo Sikoa. After tonight, he's smack dab in the middle of it.
Other parts of Raw this week were just as chaotic as the main event. Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed began the show with a wild brawl that took place backstage and then around the ringside area. The two were scheduled for a face-to-face confrontation in the ring. The brawl continued throughout the show until Adam Pearce made a match between the two official at Crown Jewel.
This week's episode of Raw also featured two tag team matches in a World Tag Team Championship number one contender tournament. The New Day and the team of Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio both advanced and will collide in match. The winner will face Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.
Full WWE Raw Results 10/21/24
- The New Day defeated Authors of Pain to advance in the WWE World Tag Team Championship Tournament number one contender tournament
- Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio defeated The Creed Brothers to advance in the WWE World Tag Team Championship number one contender tournament
- Damage CNTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a no-contest
- Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship
