Major Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed will settle their differences at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE from Saudi Arabia on November 2. The match was made official on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
On Raw this week, Rollins and Reed were supposed to have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring. Instead, Rollins attacked Reed as Raw came on the air and the two men brawled backstage and around the ringside area. Reed attempted to hit his Tsunami finisher on Rollins through the announce table, but Rollins rolled out of the way and sent Reed crashing through the table alone.
Later in the show, Reed and Rollins continued their brawl backstage and eventually Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, got involved. Pearce said the two men couldn't ruin Raw, but that they would fight each other at Crown Jewel.
Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins have been embroiled in a personal feud ever since Reed put Rollins on the shelf with a vicious attack. Rollins returned to Raw and cost Reed his Last Man Standing Match against Braun Strowman.
This year's Crown Jewel event will feature two champion vs. champion matches. WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, will challenge WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax. In the men's division, WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, will face World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.
At this event and for the first-time ever, WWE will award the winner of those matches the Crown Jewel Championship.
