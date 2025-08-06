WWE Adds New Date To Roman Reigns' Post-SummerSlam Schedule
Roman Reigns is being advertised for a new date on his WWE schedule.
‘The Tribal Chief’ is coming off a significant week where he teamed with Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam Night 1, as the two successfully earned some payback on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
However, the follow-up wasn’t what Reigns was aiming for, as he was beaten down by Breakker, Reed, and Seth Rollins on Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn, with the former Undisputed WWE Champion once again getting his sneakers stolen by Reed.
The group also took the fight to CM Punk and LA Knight after the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Rollins and Knight.
So, with the rivalry heating up between Reigns and ‘The Vision’ - the new name for Rollins’ faction that also includes ‘The Oracle’ Paul Heyman - it should be a surprise that WWE is now advertising Reigns for an upcoming edition of Raw.
The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia revealed on X that Reigns will appear on Raw on August 18.
He is not currently advertised for next week’s Raw in Quebec City.
Will Roman Reigns Get Revenge On Seth Rollins?
Reigns has found himself in a personal rivalry with Rollins since Heyman’s shocking turn at WrestleMania 41.
The addition of Breakker and Reed to the group has only added more challenges for Reigns, and there is the potential that he could have singles matches with all three of them.
WWE had clearly been teasing one-on-one showdowns with Rollins and Breakker, but Reed has undoubtedly joined that potential group now that he is being referred to as ‘The Tribal Thief’ while wearing Reigns’ sneakers as his own personal ‘Shoe-La-Fala’ on WWE television.
Of course, Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion after his cashing in on CM Punk at SummerSlam, which came on the heels of a highly debated “injury” during his match against LA Knight last month.
Reigns joining the lineup for the August 18 episode of Raw could also signal a possible match for him at Clash in Paris two weeks later.
He will reportedly be filming his role in the new Street Fighter movie in September.
