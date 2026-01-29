Pat McAfee Reportedly Set To Return To WWE

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter and now a world-famous podcast host for ESPN. His side hustle is behind the commentary desk for WWE.

McAfee has been away from the WWE since June, taking a hiatus due to burnout. When fall arrived, he was busy with college football and the College GameDay show. It now appears that McAfee is ready to make his return.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE expects McAfee to return soon, but it is unknown at this time in what capacity he will be back.

Over the years, McAfee has worked as a SmackDown color commentator. He also joined Michael Cole for a bit behind the Raw desk when the show moved to Netflix. McAfee has also tried his hand in the ring as well.

McAfee's most recent match was against Gunther at this year's WWE Backlash PLE. Gunther had been bullying Cole, and as his announce partner, McAfee stood up for him and fought Gunther. McAfee didn't win the match, but the finish featured Gunther choking McAfee out. That scene was a featured storyline in the new season of WWE Unreal on Netflix.

Other matches that McAfee has had include two bouts at WrestleMania 38. The first was a victory over Austin Theory, while the second was an impromptu loss to Vince McMahon. At WrestleMania 39, McAfee defeated The Miz in an impromptu match as well. He has also wrestled against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam in 2022.

McAfee got his start in WWE as an announcer for NXT. He wrestled for that brand as well. McAfee feuded with Adam Cole, which culminated in a match. He was also a part of WarGames in 2020.

What does the WWE in-ring future look like for Pat McAfee?

Could McAfee wrestle again for WWE? It certainly isn't out of the question. With the Royal Rumble this weekend in Saudi Arabia, McAfee could always lace them up as a surprise entrant. He participated in the 2024 Royal Rumble match that was won by Cody Rhodes.

Other potential matches for McAfee include a bout against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and a potential celebrity showdown with Logan Paul.

WWE has not officially announced a McAfee return nor are they advertising him for any upcoming appearances.

