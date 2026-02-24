Former Top WWE Announcer Set To Call ROH And MLP Global Wars: Canada (Exclusive)

A voice synonymous with combat sports will be lending his voice to the upcoming Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro Global Wars: Canada show next month, The Takedown on SI has learned.

Former WWE SmackDown and NXT play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo will be on the call for the event in Windsor, Ont. on March 27. He will be joined by AEW and ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, along with AEW manager Don Callis. It's a return to the booth for Ranallo with MLP, as he last lent his voice to the promotion in May of 2025.

The show, a joint production between the two promotions, will be distributed by Ring of Honor.

“Ring of Honor has always been defined by excellence both in the ring and on the microphone,” AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan told The Takedown. “Mauro Ranallo’s return alongside Ian Riccaboni and Don Callis brings together three of the best voices in professional wrestling today. Global Wars represents a major moment in the continued partnership between Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro, and we’re proud to present this event to fans around the world on WatchROH.com.”

This will be the first time Ranallo has called a Ring of Honor or AEW-centric event, having departed from WWE six years ago.

Ranallo's road to Global Wars

Don Callis will join Ranallo and Ian Riccaboni on the call. | All Elite Wrestling

Ranallo has been one of the most prolific and accomplished voices in combat sports over the last 25 years, lending his name to both pro wrestling and MMA.

Though his wrestling work dates back to the 1990s, he broke back out in the scene alongside Josh Barnett in 2015, calling matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This put him on WWE's radar, eventually leading to him becoming the voice of SmackDown in 2016. He would briefly depart the promotion before returning in 2017 to call NXT, a role he held into 2020 before leaving WWE once again.

The 56-year-old has been MLP's primary announcer since its inception in 2024, though he has juggled other MMA commitments as well.

“Having Mauro Ranallo return to Maple Leaf Pro is a tremendous moment for our company,” said Scott D’Amore, president of Maple Leaf Pro. “Mauro is one of the great broadcast voices in combat sports. Pairing Mauro with Ian Riccaboni and All Elite Wrestling star Don Callis creates an all-star booth worthy of the Global Wars stage and reflects the strength and international scope of our partnership with Ring of Honor.”

Ranallo will be unable to call MLPW's Uprising event the following day, as he previously committed to being on the Premier Boxing Champions broadcast in Las Vegas.

