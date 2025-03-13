Paul Heyman Says WWE Is Certified Main Street Because Of Distribution Deal With Netflix
According to Paul Heyman, Netflix took WWE from being a boutique industry to a certified main street entertainment player.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Heyman spoke about Netflix's impact on WWE and why it was so important for the company to land that type of deal.
“Before COVID, it was a boutique industry, it was niche, it was a guilty pleasure, and then it became a multibillion-dollar guilty pleasure and a multibillion-dollar boutique industry, and now, with the distribution on Netflix, it’s no longer boutique, now it’s certified Main Street,” Heyman said.
MORE: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
“I transcend the boundaries of demographics, because I’m blessed enough to be able to appeal cradle to grave, and that’s because that’s always been my goal, because that’s WWE’s goal in demographics, the goal is cradle to grave."
Heyman has been a key player around the top of WWE cards since the pandemic began in 2020. He was The Wiseman for Roman Reigns during his historic world championship run and influential on screen as part of The Bloodline.
Heyman turned heads this week on WWE Raw. As Roman Reigns made his return to the company and attacked Seth Rollins during his cage match with CM Punk, Heyman tended to Punk inside of the cage.
Punk, a former Paul Heyman Guy, lost the cage match to Rollins because of the involvement of Reigns. As Reigns saw what was happening between Punk and Heyman, he entered the cage and destroyed Punk as Heyman looked on.
