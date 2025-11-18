Netflix Announcers for NFL Christmas Day Games: Full Broadcast Teams
For the second straight year, the NFL is turning to Netflix to help broadcast their now annual slate of Christmas Day games. As the league celebrates the holiday, Netflix will be airing the first two of the NFL’s three Christmas Day Games.
Netflix will broadcast a game between the Cowboys at the Commanders at 1 p.m. ET followed by a matchup between the Lions at the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET. The holiday will conclude with the NFL’s final game—Broncos at Chiefs—taking place at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
As the holiday season approaches, here’s a look at the broadcast teams for the two Netflix games.
Netflix Announcers for NFL on Christmas
Game
Time (ET)
Play-By-Play
Analyst(s)
Sideline Reporter(s)
Rules Analyst
Cowboys-Commanders
1 p.m.
Ian Eagle
Nate Burleson, Matt Ryan
Sara Walsh, Melanie Collins
Gene Steratore
Lions-Vikings
4:30 p.m.
Noah Eagle
Drew Brees
AJ Ross, Dianna Russini
Gene Steratore
The Netflix Christmas Day broadcasts will be a family affair once again for CBS Sports’ Ian Eagle and NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle, with the father-son duo each calling a Netflix game this year. Both Ian and Noah also called games for the NFL on Christmas last year.
Ian will be joined in the booth by CBS Sports’ analysts Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan. Burleson and Ryan typically work on the CBS pregame desk, but they will get the opportunity to call a game this Christmas. CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins will return to the sidelines on Christmas this year while NFL Network’s Sara Walsh joins the Christmas broadcast for the first time.
Meanwhile, Noah will team up with Drew Brees, who has recently returned to broadcasting with Fox Sports. Brees also was part of Netflix’s broadcast crew last year, but will work as a game analyst this time. CBS Sports’ AJ Ross and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini will both work the sidelines on Christmas Day for Netflix for the first time. Rules analyst Gene Steratore returns for both games.
Full Netflix Broadcast Teams for NFL Christmas Games
Along with the announcers, Kay Adams, NBC Sports’ Devin McCourty, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin and Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will be on the desk for Game 1. Adams will be the host while McCourty, Irvin and Ekeler will each be analysts.
For Game 2, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl, NFL Network’s Manti Te’o and former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall will be at the desk. Erdahl will host as Te’o and Marshall work as analysts.
Here is a full list of the Netflix Christmas Day broadcast crews.
Game 1
- Kay Adams
- Devin McCourty
- Michael Irvin
- Austin Ekeler
- Ian Eagle
- Nate Burleson
- Matt Ryan
- Sara Walsh
- Melanie Collins
Game 2
- Jamie Erdahl
- Manti Te’o
- Brandon Marshall
- Noah Eagle
- Drew Brees
- AJ Ross
- Dianna Russini
- Gene Steratore
Remote Coverage
- Scott Hanson
- Kyle Long
Special Guests
- Bert Kreischer (Game 1 tailgate)
- Seth Rollins
- Tom Segura