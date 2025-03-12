Hulk Hogan Left Kids Crying, Fans Stranded At Event According To Local Report
Hulk Hogan hasn't had the best publicity in 2025.
The year started rough when Hogan was soundly boo'ed during the WWE Raw on Netflix debut in Los Angeles. He would later miss an appearance on Saturday Night's Main Event in late January, with Hogan claiming that was due to a family conflict.
Now, Hogan is receiving some mixed reviews after an event promoting his Real American Beer in New York went poorly.
According to a report from News 12, Hogan was promoting his beer at an event in Orange County, New York. Hogan was making a whirlwind trip around the Hudson Valley, reportedly appearing at around half a dozen locations.
The incident in question happened at the ShopRite in Montgomery. Fans had been given out numbers to stand in line to meet Hogan and were told in advance that Hogan would see everyone through number 200.
MORE: Scott Steiner Says Hulk Hogan Tried To Get Him Thrown In Jail: "He's A Mother------"
Fans waited upwards of four hours to see Hogan to get their promised meet and greet opportunity. And then, according to the News 12 report, Hogan abruptly left before everyone who had been waiting could get through the line.
“I was there with my son and daughter. It was an exciting day, especially for my son. They said he could only see up to number 200 and we were 185,” Robert Taylor told News 12.
And then, the Hulkster was gone.
“It was really quick. They just stood up and bolted along the back. Some lady was very upset, screaming and cursing. My son just started crying and a bunch of other kids were crying.
“If he had to leave, he could’ve walked down and shook people’s hands and said ‘Hey, I’m sorry we have to get going,’ rather than just leaving people stranded.”
Hogan has not publicly commented on the incident as of this report.
