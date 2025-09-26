Penta Hypes Up Lucha Bros Reunion
Penta ended his five-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling in December 2024 and would quickly make the jump over to the WWE for the Netflix debut episode of Monday Night Raw.
His brother, Rey Fenix, would do the same after months of contract issues between himself and AEW. Fenix made his WWE debut on the April 4th episode of SmackDown, leaving the brothers on opposite brands.
The two found success in AEW as a tag team, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships on one occasion, but have been kept separate since joining WWE. Penta would talk with Baby Huey on In The Kliq and spoke about a reunion between himself and Fenix.
"We enjoy all different stops. My brother is on SmackDown, I’m on Raw. I know in my heart, one day, when the Lucha Brothers (reunite), the world will explode. When? I don’t know. How? I don’t know, but I’m sure. I feel it in my heart that the day when the Lucha Brothers tag team…it’s simple, the best tag team in the universe return in the best company in the universe."- Penta [h/t Fightful]
Penta has been enjoying some singles success on Raw, at one point targeting the Intercontinental Championship. Fenix, on the other hand, had a short-lived but fun tag team run with Andrade before his recent WWE departure.
The Lucha Bros Providing Much Needed Help To WWE's Tag Team Scene
WWE has a really mixed tag team scene at the moment. Fans have been loving the SmackDown teams featuring the likes of The Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, Fraxiom, Los Garzas, and more, while the Raw division has been seen as lacking.
It did see Jimmy and Jey Uso get back together after going on singles runs, and the duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been fun, but otherwise it just hasn't been cutting it recently. Reviving the Lucha Bros under the WWE umbrella and possibly moving Fenix over to Raw could be a shot in the arm the division needs.
If Raw isn't their destination then they could be another amazing team that bolsters the SmackDown division, but it could cause that scene to be a bit cramped in terms of very talented teams.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Wrestlers Taking Hollywood By Storm As Drew McIntyre Latest To Land Major New Role
Released WWE Star Feels Like Triple H Gave Up On Her
Stephanie Vaquer Almost Had Her Championship Match At WWE Wrestlepalooza Called Off
Former Rival 'Very Angry' About Apparent John Cena Retirement Tour Snub