Stephanie Vaquer Sends Retirement Threat To Nikki Bella

Stephanie Vaquer wants to be a fighting WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but Nikki Bella has made that goal difficult to achieve the last two weeks on WWE Raw.

Vaquer and Bella have been embroiled in a personal feud ever since Bella betrayed Vaquer. At the WWE Survivor Series PLE, Vaquer successfully defended her world championship against Bella, but it appears Bella still wants a crack at the title.

Last week on Raw, Vaquer stood in the ring and declared she wanted to be a fighting champion. Bella interrupted her and demanded she get another shot at the title. Before Vaquer could agree to any match, Raquel Rodriguez shocked Bella and laid her out.

Instead of Bella entering the ring and challenging Vaquer, it was Rodriguez that did. That match took place on this week's episode of Raw.

This time, Bella got involved. She attacked both Rodriguez and Vaquer. The attack made the match a no-contest.

Stephanie Vaquer says she's losing patience with Nikki Bella

After the match, WWE posted a video of an angry Vaquer who told Bella that she was testing her patience and then threatened to retire her.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

"I don't know why you keep insisting on messing with me, Vaquer said. "I was having a great match with Raquel. I'm always in control and you're making me lose my patience. I don't know what you're still doing here. You should retire. And if you don't want to, I'll make sure you do."

Vaquer won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this year's Wrestlepalooza event. She defeated Iyo Sky on that show and won the vacant title. Naomi vacated the championship because of her pregnancy.

As for Nikki Bella, she returned to the WWE this year and seemingly was set for a feud with Liv Morgan. Morgan got injured soon after that tease, and Bella floated around a bit because of it. Finally, Bella befriended Vaquer, but then turned on her because she accused Vaquer of not respecting her place in history well enough.

La Campeona Mundial Stephanie Vaquer está perdiendo la paciencia con Nikki Bella 🏅👩‍🦰🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/fsXoxUugnt — WWE Español (@wweespanol) December 16, 2025

Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. She went into the Hall of Fame along with her sister, Brie, as The Bella Twins in the class of 2020. Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and also wrestled in the main event at the first-ever all-women's PLE, Evolution. Bella lost to Ronda Rousey in that historic match.

