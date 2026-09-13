Potential Viewing Plans for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Title Victory

Stephanie Vaquer achieved a rare feat on Saturday night when she captured a world championship during a non-televised WWE live event.

As a matter of fact, La Primera became the first WWE superstar to win a title of any kind during a live event since Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Mysterio inside New York's Madison Square Garden back in December 2019 and won the Men's United States Championship.

The Movistar Arena in Santiango, Chile played host to WWE on Saturday during the last stretch of the company's Latin America tour, and with a little assist from special guest referee Becky Lynch, Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan in the main event to become the Women's World Champion for the second time in her career.

Will Stephanie Vaquer's big title win soon be available for the general public to watch?

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

The victory capped off a huge homecoming weekend for Stephanie Vaquer, who is the only Chilean native, man or woman, to have won a world championship as a member of the WWE roster.

Clips of Vaquer's title win, as well as the post-match celebration that featured the likes of Bayley, IYO SKY and Sol Ruca joining the party down in the ringside area, have been making the rounds on social media. As for whether the entire match will ever be released for the WWE Universe's viewing pleasure, the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has been able to provide some information.

“WWE shot a mini documentary on Vaquer coming home and may put the title win up on the WWE Vault channel," Alvarez reported Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, the main roster tour continues Monday night in Mexico City, Mexico. Liv Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day are scheduled to be at the Arena CDMX, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce teased on social media Sunday afternoon that the group will have something to say about Saturday night's events in Chile when they appear live on Netflix.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. The OTC will look to avoid becoming the third main roster titleholder to lose their gold in four days. In addition to Vaquer's unexpected win over Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk Friday night become a two-time WWE Champion.

There will also be two more Money in the Bank qualifying matches on Raw this week. It'll be Austin Theory, Big Cass and Je'Von Evans in a triple threat contest for the men's ladder match, and Raquel Rodriguez, Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice will face each other in a triple threat match on the women's side of things. Our full Raw preview will be available Monday morning.