BREAKING: R-Truth Announces WWE Release
One of the most beloved performers in WWE history is finishing up with the company.
Future WWE Hall of Famer R-Truth announced Sunday morning he has been released by WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp would expand on it, saying the company informed Truth it will not be renewing his contract upon it expiring.
He made the following post on X Sunday:
"I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you."- R-Truth
The 53-year-old Killings was featured in a prominent match on last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event show, facing John Cena in a losing effort. He would then appear on SmackDown, losing to JC Mateo in what could be his final WWE match.
The departure marks the end of Truth's second WWE tenure, having been with the company since 2008. Prior to that, his first run with WWE lasted from 1999 through 2001 when he appeared as K-Kwik. He would go on to have a successful tenure in TNA for five years before returning to WWE. There, he was NWA World Heavyweight Champion.
Killings is widely considered to be one of the greatest comedy characters in wrestling history, proudly wearing the honor of winning the WWE 24/7 Championship 54 times. He is also a two-times United States Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'
Jordynne Grace Remembers TNA Wake Up Call Moment That Changed Her Career Trajectory
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE