Wrestling World Reacts To Heartbreaking News Of R-Truth's WWE Release
R-Truth is leaving WWE.
The long tenured WWE Superstar took to social media Sunday morning to announced that he was being released from the company.
The news came as a shock to many, with some fans believing his post was part of some elaborate bit. Unfortunately, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed it's authenticity. He was also able to determine that this was a case of Truth's contract simply not being renewed, instead of an abrupt release.
While Truth, real name Ron Killings, appears to be in good spirits regarding the news, many others have now publicly expressed their heartache and disappointment over his departure from WWE. Current and former WWE talent, as well as many of his beloved fans from across the globe.
Truth's second tenure with WWE comes to an end after an incredible 17-year run that saw him become one of the most successful and universally loved character performers in company history.
After his return from a devasting knee injury at Survivor Series 2023, the 53-year-old went on to have one of the more noteworthy stretches of his WWE career. He won the World Tag Team Championships with The Miz at WrestleMania XL, and more recently, wrestled John Cena on his road to retirement tour at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Truth just competed this past Friday night on SmackDown. His final match in WWE came in a losing effort to new signee JC Mateo.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish R-Truth all the best moving forward. Thank you for memories and all the laughs over the years.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
BREAKING: R-Truth Announces WWE Release
Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'