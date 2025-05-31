WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
WWE Evolution 2 is set to take place later this summer.
The official announcement was made during last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special, and apparently not everyone backstage was as excited as many women's wrestling fans were to hear the news.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has spent the past week gauging the feelings of several women in the WWE locker room, and the reaction to the Evolution return was largely mixed.
"There were some on the roster who understand what the show means, but took exception with the 'curtain call' element of the first show, noting that it wasn’t something WWE would have had men on the roster do." Ross Sapp reported Saturday evening.
SRS also noted that another talent felt that if the show's audience underperformed while going head-to-head with a Beyonce concert, the company would use that as justification to not bring Evolution back for a third time.
Others that spoke to Fightful feel as though WWE is already heavy on Premium Live Events, while some believe the all women's event will present some underutilized talent with a chance to show what they can do on a big stage.
"One veteran expressed their excitement and said hopefully many of the women that don’t get used often get an opportunity to shine. They also said they’re hoping that legends can be integrated with the newer talent to help build things."
Overall, the general excitement surrounding the show doesn't seem to match the level of the first one. Current booking for many in the women's locker room being a main reason for that, according to Ross Sapp.
Evolution 2 is set for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
