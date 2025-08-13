R-Truth Declares His Pro Wrestling GOAT And It's Exactly Who You Think It Is
R-Truth has always been a master of completely maximizing small amounts of time on television. Whether it's hilariously pinning a sleeping Jinder Mahal to win back his 24/7 championship inside an airplane or ambushing John Cena to end a captivating PLE in under a minute, Truth has always valued every second he's given on television.
This time around it only took the 54-time 24/7 champion 71 seconds to be the topic of conversation after another WWE event yet again.
R-Truth Names His Greatest Of All-Time
R-Truth stole Friday's episode of Smackdown with his pro wrestling G.O.A.T. only using 71 seconds of airtime. Truth raved about how much he's learned from John Cena in a new interview with Undisputed's Justin Barraso, despite being Truth's "childhood" hero.
With more than 50 years of experience between the pair, few people on the roster are as connected to their audience as R-Truth and John Cena are. This sentiment was evident in their reunion on Smackdown. Fans enjoyed seeing the two as respectful colleagues and friends rather than emotional and intense enemies.
"John is the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. Not only is he my childhood hero, I’ve learned a lot from being in the ring with him–and I’ve learned a lot from him in the back."- R-Truth on Cena
Truth and Cena reunited on Smackdown Friday night in a heartwarming encounter. They mirrored each other's actions and shared an embrace. Cena went as far as to accuse Truth of making a child cry in Brussels, which of course is something Cena notoriously did earlier this year.
The moment dominated the chatter around Smackdown that night as some fans considered it the completion of Cena's face turn. Truth felt moments like his reunion with Cena explain exactly why the 17-time WWE World Champion is the greatest wrestler to ever live.
“The proof is in the pudding,” said Killings. “For just over a minute promo to be one of the biggest takeaways from the show, come on, I love that."- R-Truth on his segment with Cena
From their world championship feud culminating at Capitol Punishment 2011 to their short story this year culminating this past Friday night in the form of a hug, the two have always had captivating chemistry. They have a chemistry that Truth feels when he's working with the "never-seen seventeen".
“It was so organic,” said Killings. “That’s why it came across that way. You could feel it.”- R-Truth on his chemistry with Cena
The duo had a 4-minute match at Saturday Night's Main Event and Truth made his shocking return to WWE at Money in the Bank in June by ambushing Cena mid-match which costed Cena and Logan Paul a victory.
What's Next?
What is next for Truth is unclear. His momentum had fizzled slightly shortly after returning at Money in the Bank. He managed to defeat Aleister Black on an episode of Smackdown July 11 but hasn't done much on WWE TV since then.
The former United States and WWE Tag Team Champion missed out on having a match at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam as well.
As for Cena, he's slated to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris August 31. Brock Lesnar is also a dark cloud looming over the farewell tour of John Cena. WWE has just confirmed two dates for the 10-time WWE World Champion. Lesnar will appear on a September 12 and a September 19 episode of Smackdown.
Logan Paul has never been afraid to use dirty tactics to scrape through a win. The possibility of Lesnar appearing in Paris to cost Cena his match against Paul does exist, especially now that fans know his confirmed dates are very soon after Clash in Paris.
The Latest in WWE, AEW, & More!
Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
ESPN Hungry For More WWE Content, Expresses Interest In Additional Rights
Sylvester Stallone Comments On The Death Of Hulk Hogan