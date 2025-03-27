Belgian Kid Who Went Viral After John Cena Roasted Him On WWE Raw Speaks Out
The now famous Belgian kid who went viral after John Cena roasted him in front of the world has now spoken out.
Back on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw, Cena cut his first promo after turning heel, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. He opened the episode and entered to a chorus of boos from the crowd in Brussels before telling those in attendance that he's been the victim of an abusive relationship with the fans for the past 25 years.
During the promo, Cena asks the fans "What have you ever done to support me?" before being cut off by a young fan screaming "I love you." Cena then singles out the boy, pointing and saying "Everybody, including that one kid right there is a toxic, dysfunctional relationship."
As the camera cuts to the boy, the heartbreak can be seen in his face. WWE clipped the interaction in posts across social media, captioning it "you can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half."
In the days following the show, the boy and clip went viral, racking up millions of views across WWE's social media accounts and across the internet.
Now, the young fan who went viral has spoken out. In an interview with TikTok user berko_wwe, the boy opened up about the event, saying that despite what Cena said, he's still his hero.
"Since I was four years old I have been a fan of John Cena. He's been my hero for ten years now and he's my favorite superstar. I paid to see him. When he pointed at me, it was a source of pride for me that he pointed the finger at me because I didn't know he was going to talk down to me. I understood he said toxic and dysfunctional, but it's in his character as a heel, so I understand. For me, John Cena is still my hero."
On this week's episode in Glasgow, Scotland, Cena followed up his fiery first promo with his second, where he vowed to destroy wrestling by winning the WWE title for a record 17th time and retiring with it.
