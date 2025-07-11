Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Superstars Both Past & Present Featured In Evolution Cold Open

WWE honors women's stars of the past and present with a special video package for WWE Evolution this Sunday in Atlanta.

Rick Ucchino

AJ Lee
AJ Lee / WWE.com

WWE is hyping up the return of Evolution.

Stephanie McMahon took to social media Friday afternoon to release the cold open for the second all women's Premium Live Event in WWE history.

The video package highlighted Superstars of today as well as legends from the past, including Mae Young, Chyna, AJ Lee, Lita and Mickie James. All to the tune of 'Rise' by Katy Perry.

Nearly seven years after the inaugural event, WWE Evolution is set to return this Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.

Current WWE Evolution card:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris. Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile have declared for the match.

