Update On Goldberg Training For WWE Retirement Match

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg confirmed several months back that his goal is to wrestle one more time before retiring officially.
Though talk has gone quiet in recent months on the topic, Goldberg is clearly still training for an eventual match for WWE.
According to a recent post on Instagram, Goldberg appears to be training with Black Diamond Martial Arts for his retirement match. In a post on their page, Black Diamond wrote:
"Day 2 in the books. Lots of improvement from day 1. Thanks to @relentless_badger_ufc for coming out to help and get some rounds in. Training videos coming soon! Thanks @goldberg95 for trusting us with your comeback!”
Goldberg's last match was in February 2022 at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. On that night, Goldberg lost in a WWE Universal Championship bout against Roman Reigns. Reigns retained the title, winning by submission in just six minutes. The match occurred in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Goldberg originally announced during an appearance on the SEC Network in November of last year that he'd be returning to the ring in 2025 for WWE. He once again confirmed last month that the match will be with WWE, but he also commented that Triple H personally offered him the opportunity to return.
"I was lucky enough one day to be on my tractor here, on the property, cutting the grass, and I get a phone call from Hunter [Triple H]. I was astonished. I hung up the first time because I didn’t know who it was," Goldberg said in March.
He continued, "Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me. It was an interview that I did that he saw where I said I thought I was owed a retirement match and if I would still be up for that, and maybe let’s talk."
