The Latest On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Fans may be curious if a Brock Lesnar name drop on SmackDown could lead to his return to WWE. It doesn't sound like that's the case.

Rick Ucchino

There are no plans to bring back to WWE Brock Lesnar at this time
It's officially WrestleMania week.

The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' takes place this weekend from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and it's the one week in professional wrestling where truly nothing is off the table. Anything can happen... except a Brock Lesnar appearance it appears.

Ears tend to perk up anytime that Brock Lesnar is mentioned on WWE television these days, and the latest reference of the Beast came this past Friday night on SmackDown during Cody Rhodes' promo.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE Universe should view this as nothing more than an acknowledgement of Rhodes and Lesnar's past with one another.

"Despite the Brock Lesnar name drop, we were told there has not been consideration or conversations regarding bringing him back," Ross Sapp mentioned in a Fightful news drop Sunday.

Brock Lesnar has not competed inside of a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 / WWE.com

The multi-time WWE Champion has been on hiatus from the company amid the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Lesnar was named in an amended complaint filed in U.S. District Court back in February, although he is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Rick Ucchino
