Major Rumors On Mariah May's AEW Status And Potential WWE Future
One of AEW's top stars very well may be on her way to WWE in the near future.
Mariah May made her way from Stardom to AEW in the fall of 2023 and was quickly introduced as a super fan of Toni Storm. Her arc would see her go from fan to protégé, aiding Storm along the way as she ran with the AEW Women's World Championship.
Upon winning the Owen Hart Cup last year though, May turned on Storm, and took the title at AEW All In, leading to a series of matches that were among the most memorable in AEW history. Storm ultimately won the championship back in a bloody brawl at AEW Revolution, effectively ending their story.
In fact, it may have very well been the end of May's story in AEW.
Both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday morning there is substantial belief May's time in AEW is coming to a close, and that she will in fact be WWE-bound as free agency approaches.
Meltzer noted during their conversation on Wrestling Observer Radio that individuals within WWE "know" May wants to make the jump to the promotion. Alvarez referenced what was believed to be a two-year deal May signed in 2023 coming to a close, and said that even those in AEW think she is on her way to WWE.
May has teased her free agency status several times on social media, posting a picture of an airplane window on Monday saying “you can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.”
At just 26 years old, May would be one of the top free agents on the market should she hit it.
