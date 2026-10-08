Ranking 6 WWE Stars Who Could Win the Men's Money in the Bank Match

The 2026 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match features a fascinating group of superstars.

There are former world champions in CM Punk and Kevin Owens. There are talents who have come oh-so-close in Penta and Bron Breakker. And there are talents who are among the hottest rising stars in the industy in Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.

WWE doesn't really have a wrong answer in which direction it chooses for this year's Men's Money in the Bank winner, but some options are more appealing than others.

Let's rank them.

6. CM Punk

CM Punk | WWE

Punk is a two-time Money in the Bank winner, and he could make history with a third victory in New Orleans. However, the reason he's in this match is simple: Star power. Punk has plenty of history with Owens and Breakker, so WWE can use that.

But Punk winning presents the least dramatic story moving forward, as he has already had recent feuds with Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

5. Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans | Netflix

Evans is, without question, the bounciest superstar in the match. His incredible athleticism and high-flying ability are perfect for Money in the Bank, and there's a decent chance "The Young OG" is the most talked-about competitor coming out of the PLE. He doesn't have to win to accomplish that, though.

While there's little doubt that Evans is on a similar upward trajectory to his NXT "big three" peers in Oba Femi and Trick Williams, a run with the Intercontinental Championship seems more likely in the near future.

4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens | WWE

There is some intrigue around Owens as the potential winner. He returned from a potential career-ending injury at SummerSlam to become the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but then Sami Zayn got in his way.

Owens winning to eventually cash in on Zayn, the ultimate conspiracy theorist, would be a nice payoff and add another compelling chapter to their forever-long rivalry. The same can be said if Punk, Cody Rhodes, or Randy Orton win the title at some point, and Owens capitilizes with a surprising cash-in.

3. Trick Williams

Trick Williams | WWE

Can the lemon pepper steppers climb their way to the top of the ladder and retrieve the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase? There is an argument to be made that the current WWE United States Champion is the perfect choice to win this match, as he has the type of charisma and presentation to fuel the weekly suspense on WWE television about whether he'll cash in the contract.

If this were July instead of October, Williams would be my undeniable pick to be Mr. Money in the Bank. However, two other superstars have made their move.

2. Penta

Penta | WWE

Penta's match with Reigns on the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City was a game changer for the former Intercontinental Champion. It elevated him to a new level in WWE, with recent reports suggesting that the company could be entertaining the idea of a rematch between the two. That same report mentions that Penta is a favorite to win Money in the Bank.

Does WWE want to strike while the iron is hot? That's the big question. Remember that Penta was in this same match a year ago, and he lost. A redemption story both at Money in the Bank and in an eventual rematch against Reigns? It's a great idea, but someone else may have a more captivating journey to the title.

1. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker | WWE

The thing about Breakker winning is that he checks all the boxes for everything WWE wants in the person holding the briefcase. They want the cash-in to be as dramatic and suspenseful as possible. Look no further than one half of the World Tag Team Champions to achieve that goal.

Breakker has been connected in some fashion to Reigns, Zayn, Punk, Rhodes, Orton, and Femi, who all figure to hover around the title picture over the next six months on the road to WrestleMania 43. Add to that the interesting dynamic between Breakker and Paul Heyman, and there is a plethora of stories to work with in this scenario.

By winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Breakker can move one step closer to establishing himself as the future of WWE.