Something Big May Be Planned For The End Of WWE Clash In Paris [Report]

Could Brock Lesnar appear in Paris to close out his second consecutive WWE Premium Live Event?

Rick Ucchino

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar / WWE

Here comes the pain?

WWE Clash in Paris is set to go live on Peacock Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), marking the end of the main roster Premium Live Event era on the NBCUniversal owned streaming service.

All main roster PLEs are moving to ESPN DTC starting with Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20 and WWE is reportedly looking to start off the company's massive new media partnership with a bang. The groundwork for which may actually be laid at Clash in Paris, according to the folks over at BodySlam.

"Sources indicate that as of right now, WWE is looking to end the show with something big to hype up WrestlePalooza next month."

While the BodySlam report does not offer up any other specifics what-so-ever, the natural first leap for many would be to assume that Brock Lesnar will finally re-emerge on this show.

The Beast has not been seen since his stunning return at SummerSlam, where he laid out John Cena moments after lost the WWE Championship back to Cody Rhodes. He was mentioned on the August 22 edition of SmackDown by GM Nick Aldis, but we never heard more than his name.

Cody Rhodes & John Cena
Cody Rhodes & John Cena / WWE

Cena is set to headline Clash in Paris when he takes on social media megastar Logan Paul in what will be one of the final matches of his Hall of Fame career.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' will have just eight dates left in his farewell tour after Sunday's show, with him expected to compete at Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel and Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

The marquee match at Wrestlepalooza next month is expected to be John Cena going up against Brock Lesnar, and with limited appearances for left for the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion, The Beast appearing in Paris to start that build would make logistical sense. It's far from a guarantee, however. Stay tuned for more updates.

WWE Clash in Paris Card (announced):

John Cena vs. Logan Paul
John Cena vs. Logan Paul / WWE.com

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match

