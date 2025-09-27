Wrestling On FanNation

Recent WWE WrestleMania Announcements Have Created Uncertainty With Future Host Cities

Decisions to take WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas and WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia have reportedly left city leaders in Indianapolis and New Orleans wondering when it will be their turn.

Rick Ucchino

Triple H
Triple H / WWE

WWE has agreements in place with enough host cities to carry WrestleMania into the next decade, but for two of those cities, it remains unclear when those commitments will be honored.

The 'Showcase of the Immortals' is heading back to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next April, with two-day ticket combos going on sale this week, but that was not the initial plan.

It was originally announced back in February that WrestleMania 42 would take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. WWE then made the unprecedented decision to switch up the venues over the summer, and gave the Big Easy next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and a future WrestleMania as compensation for the late scheduling adjustment.

WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas
WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas / WWE.com

The city of Indianapolis, meantime, agreed to a massive three event deal with WWE in 2024 that would bring the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania to Lucas Oil Stadium. The first of those three dates happened this past February when the home of the Indianapolis Colts played host to the 2025 Royal Rumble.

With New Orleans and Indy both already on the books, more or less, WWE then made the historic announcement earlier this month, that WrestleMania 43 would be held outside of North America for the first time ever in 2027 when it's hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

MORE: Former Rival 'Very Angry' About Apparent John Cena Retirement Tour Snub

Given the financial commitments tied to that deal, a late venue change seems extraordinarily unlikely, which means the earliest WWE can honor the company's deals with New Orleans or Indianapolis would be WrestleMania 44 in 2028.

When will it be their turn?

City leaders that have spoken to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, are unsure if hosting WrestleMania in 2028 is even in the cards.

"Sources near the deal in Indianapolis... admitted they have “no clue” when they’re actually getting a WrestleMania. Minneapolis gets Summerslam 2026, so the soonest they get one of their committed events in Indianapolis is Summerslam 2027."

It was noted to Ross Sapp that WWE's relationship with Indianapolis is still in good standing, especially after the Gainbridge Fieldhouse played host to Wrestlepalooza last Saturday. It sounds as though New Orleans may be a bit a different story.

CM Punk & AJ Lee
CM Punk & AJ Lee / WWE

"One source familiar with the details of New Orleans and WWE’s agreements said that they also weren’t sure when they’ll get a WrestleMania, and noted they’d “believe it when they see it,” Ross Sapp said in his report.

WrestleMania is without question the most sought after event on WWE's calendar. One thing we've learned this year when it comes to parent company TKO is that profits are prioritized above all else, regardless of whatever deals are in place. A decision on WrestleMania 44 will very likely come down to whichever city offers WWE the chance to make the most money. Plain and simple. 

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Results [9/26/27]: Stratton & Zayn Retain, Orton & Fatu Return

Conflicting Reports Emerge On The Cena vs Lesnar Finish at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlers Taking Hollywood By Storm As Drew McIntyre Latest To Land Major New Role

New Report Reveals NXT Pay Scale And Why Jazmyn Nyx Chose To Exit WWE

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE