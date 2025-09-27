Recent WWE WrestleMania Announcements Have Created Uncertainty With Future Host Cities
WWE has agreements in place with enough host cities to carry WrestleMania into the next decade, but for two of those cities, it remains unclear when those commitments will be honored.
The 'Showcase of the Immortals' is heading back to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next April, with two-day ticket combos going on sale this week, but that was not the initial plan.
It was originally announced back in February that WrestleMania 42 would take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. WWE then made the unprecedented decision to switch up the venues over the summer, and gave the Big Easy next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and a future WrestleMania as compensation for the late scheduling adjustment.
The city of Indianapolis, meantime, agreed to a massive three event deal with WWE in 2024 that would bring the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania to Lucas Oil Stadium. The first of those three dates happened this past February when the home of the Indianapolis Colts played host to the 2025 Royal Rumble.
With New Orleans and Indy both already on the books, more or less, WWE then made the historic announcement earlier this month, that WrestleMania 43 would be held outside of North America for the first time ever in 2027 when it's hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
MORE: Former Rival 'Very Angry' About Apparent John Cena Retirement Tour Snub
Given the financial commitments tied to that deal, a late venue change seems extraordinarily unlikely, which means the earliest WWE can honor the company's deals with New Orleans or Indianapolis would be WrestleMania 44 in 2028.
When will it be their turn?
City leaders that have spoken to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, are unsure if hosting WrestleMania in 2028 is even in the cards.
"Sources near the deal in Indianapolis... admitted they have “no clue” when they’re actually getting a WrestleMania. Minneapolis gets Summerslam 2026, so the soonest they get one of their committed events in Indianapolis is Summerslam 2027."
It was noted to Ross Sapp that WWE's relationship with Indianapolis is still in good standing, especially after the Gainbridge Fieldhouse played host to Wrestlepalooza last Saturday. It sounds as though New Orleans may be a bit a different story.
"One source familiar with the details of New Orleans and WWE’s agreements said that they also weren’t sure when they’ll get a WrestleMania, and noted they’d “believe it when they see it,” Ross Sapp said in his report.
WrestleMania is without question the most sought after event on WWE's calendar. One thing we've learned this year when it comes to parent company TKO is that profits are prioritized above all else, regardless of whatever deals are in place. A decision on WrestleMania 44 will very likely come down to whichever city offers WWE the chance to make the most money. Plain and simple.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [9/26/27]: Stratton & Zayn Retain, Orton & Fatu Return
Conflicting Reports Emerge On The Cena vs Lesnar Finish at WWE Wrestlepalooza
Wrestlers Taking Hollywood By Storm As Drew McIntyre Latest To Land Major New Role
New Report Reveals NXT Pay Scale And Why Jazmyn Nyx Chose To Exit WWE