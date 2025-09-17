Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Future Wrestlepalooza Events

Wrestlepalooza is reportedly going to be the first of many major events for WWE's newest show.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre / WWE

The inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza is just days away and it's very likely to be the first of many big shows for both the company and ESPN in the future.

The sports & entertainment empires had a joint goal of loading up this card for the launch of their new five-year media rights agreement. All main roster Premium Live Events are set to stream on the ESPN DTC app, starting with Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20 and the WWE creative team has put together a star-studded line-up.

John Cena will headline one of the final appearances of his career when he squares off one last time with Brock Lesnar inside of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Drew McIntyre and AJ Lee will come out of retirement to team with her husband, CM Punk, in a Mixed Tag Team Match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

The motivations for stacking this card, which will also feature a Women's World Title Match and the reunion of The Usos, reportedly stretch far beyond making a good first impression with ESPN or outshining AEW All Out — which is taking place on the same day.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of of Fightful Select, WWE really has its sights on making Wrestlepalooza a major event going forward. Especially after last Friday's announcement that WrestleMania 43 would be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

MORE: WWE Makes Historic Announcement Regarding WrestleMania 43

"Fightful Select was told that was a big reason why WWE has went heavy into WrestlePalooza, the branding, and will likely continue that in future years," Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday. "Sources in WWE tell Fightful Select that it is being looked at as something that can also help fill the gaps in future years if WrestleMania takes place outside of North America."

It had previously been reported that WWE was workshopping the idea of holding a WrestleMania-type event as part of a deal with Saudi Arabia, which would have been very similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble that was held back in 2018. The Saudi Arabian government, however, was very insistent that they wanted "the" WrestleMania, according to Ross Sapp.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (announced):

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar / WWE

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship

The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Published
Rick Ucchino
