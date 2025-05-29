Recently Released WWE Superstar Feels She Never Received 'Fair Opportunity'
Karissa Rivera, formerly known as Elektra Lopez, is speaking out for the first time since her release from WWE.
The former manager for Legado Del Fantasma was let go back in February in a round of roster cuts that included Sonya Deville, AOP, Paul Ellering, Isla Dawn, The Good Brothers and multiple others.
Rivera was a guest on a recent episode of The Fan's View Podcast and said that she was definitely surprised when she was informed that she would longer be working for WWE. That news came just days after what turned out to be her last televised appearance.
"We had just gotten assigned a new writer. I was super excited. I had been pitching ideas for months. I was saying I wanted to be on live events and wanted to work with girls, because I want to wrestle. I don't want to just manage. I don't mind managing, but I want to be able to do both because of how it was when I was in NXT, I was mostly managing them and I wanted it to be different because I wanted to wrestle."
Karissa was adamant that she could both manage and wrestle. She wanted to build a name for herself, instead of just standing in the shadows of her male cohorts in Legado Del Fantasma.
She feels she was never properly given that opportunity prior to getting the call that she was being released from her contract.
"No reason given. Nothing. Again, I'm not saying anything bad about anybody, I don't want that to be misconstrued, but I had worked so hard for this and I feel like I wasn't given a fair opportunity. If I were given an opportunity and I failed, I can understand it, but you didn't really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I'm more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn't work out. You didn't let me open that box and show you what I can do."- Elektra Lopez
Rivera ended up being cut on the one year anniversary that she was brought up to the main roster from NXT.
She wrestled in just four matches on the main roster. The final one came in December of last year in the Women's United States Title Tournament. Karissa has not yet wrestled since leaving WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
New Rumor Reveals Huge Update On WWE SmackDown Show Length
WWE Reportedly Set To Hold Philly Show Ahead Of AEW Residency
AEW's Deonna Purrazzo And TNA's Steve Maclin Honoring 9/11 Victims And Veterans With Skyscraper Climb (Exclusive)
Injury Update On Chelsea Green Following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event